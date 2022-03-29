Return to Empirenamely the mobile version of Age of Empiresdebuted at # 1 on iOS in China and has already entered the ranking of the ten highest-grossing titles.

Announced last August, Return to Empire was born from one collaboration between Microsoft and Tencentand it is therefore likely that it will land in the West by adopting the official name of the franchise.

As can be seen in the trailer reported by analyst Daniel Ahmed, the promotion of the game developed by TiMi Studios emphasizes the strategic aspects of the experience, in this case with a live action video.

The strategy genre is very popular in China, and Tencent aims with Return to Empire to access this slice of the market, currently dominated by titles such as Three Kingdoms: Strategy, Immortal Conquest, Rise of Kingdoms and Civilization & Conquest.

However, there are currently no details on when the game will be distributed in the West.