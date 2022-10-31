Return to crime: plot, cast and streaming of the film

Tonight, Monday 31 October 2022, at 9.20 pm on Rai 3, Return to Crime, a 2020 film directed by Massimiliano Bruno, is broadcast. The film, starring Marco Giallini, Alessandro Gassmann, Edoardo Leo, Gianmarco Tognazzi, Carlo Buccirosso and Giulia Bevilacqua, is the sequel to the 2019 film We just have to crime. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Plot

Returned from the past directly in 2018 through the Einstein-Rosen bridge that was in the room of the Magliana band before the explosion of a bomb made it close forever, Sebastiano, Moreno and Giuseppe, together with Gianfranco, who saved them and returned from 1982, they drive to Monte Carlo after 36 years trying to track down Sabrina, Renatino’s ex, who had previously stolen the gang’s treasure. Actually Sabrina lives, together with her husband Ranieri (cheeky art dealer) and her daughter Lorella, on the Amalfi coast. Renatino hangs over them, he too managed to pass through the portal with some men he trusted before it closed again, in search of revenge and his treasure. But other criminals also swoop down on them to make things even more complicated.

Return to crime: the cast of the film

We’ve seen the Back to Crime storyline, but what is the full cast of the film? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Marco Giallini: Moreno Filipponi

Alessandro Gassmann: Sebastiano

Edoardo Leo: Renatino

Gianmarco Tognazzi: Giuseppe

Carlo Buccirosso: Massimo Ranieri

Giulia Bevilacqua: Lorella

Massimiliano Bruno: Gianfranco

Gianfranco Gallo: Gennarino “‘O Rattuso”

Loretta Goggi: Sabrina

Marianna di Maso: Teresa

Corinne Cléry: Countess Roccapadula

Antonio Gargiulo: Van Gogh

Nicola Pistoia: Kalashnikov

Angelo Orlando: Trikke Trakke

Ninetto Davoli: Er Saetta

Roberto Della Casa: Severino

Streaming and tv

Where to see Back to Crime on live TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, will be broadcast tonight – Monday 31 October 2022 – at 9.20 pm on Rai 3. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform. RaiPlay.it which allows you to view and review the various Rai programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones.