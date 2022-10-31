Return to crime: plot, cast and streaming of the film
Tonight, Monday 31 October 2022, at 9.20 pm on Rai 3, Return to Crime, a 2020 film directed by Massimiliano Bruno, is broadcast. The film, starring Marco Giallini, Alessandro Gassmann, Edoardo Leo, Gianmarco Tognazzi, Carlo Buccirosso and Giulia Bevilacqua, is the sequel to the 2019 film We just have to crime. But let’s see all the information together in detail.
Plot
Returned from the past directly in 2018 through the Einstein-Rosen bridge that was in the room of the Magliana band before the explosion of a bomb made it close forever, Sebastiano, Moreno and Giuseppe, together with Gianfranco, who saved them and returned from 1982, they drive to Monte Carlo after 36 years trying to track down Sabrina, Renatino’s ex, who had previously stolen the gang’s treasure. Actually Sabrina lives, together with her husband Ranieri (cheeky art dealer) and her daughter Lorella, on the Amalfi coast. Renatino hangs over them, he too managed to pass through the portal with some men he trusted before it closed again, in search of revenge and his treasure. But other criminals also swoop down on them to make things even more complicated.
Return to crime: the cast of the film
We’ve seen the Back to Crime storyline, but what is the full cast of the film? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:
- Marco Giallini: Moreno Filipponi
- Alessandro Gassmann: Sebastiano
- Edoardo Leo: Renatino
- Gianmarco Tognazzi: Giuseppe
- Carlo Buccirosso: Massimo Ranieri
- Giulia Bevilacqua: Lorella
- Massimiliano Bruno: Gianfranco
- Gianfranco Gallo: Gennarino “‘O Rattuso”
- Loretta Goggi: Sabrina
- Marianna di Maso: Teresa
- Corinne Cléry: Countess Roccapadula
- Antonio Gargiulo: Van Gogh
- Nicola Pistoia: Kalashnikov
- Angelo Orlando: Trikke Trakke
- Ninetto Davoli: Er Saetta
- Roberto Della Casa: Severino
Streaming and tv
Where to see Back to Crime on live TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, will be broadcast tonight – Monday 31 October 2022 – at 9.20 pm on Rai 3. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform. RaiPlay.it which allows you to view and review the various Rai programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones.
