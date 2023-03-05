In April 2003, Tikrit, the birthplace of Saddam Hussein, was taken over by the US military, marking the end of his rule. In December 2003, the deposed dictator was captured and executed three years later. Thus, the second Gulf War began 20 years ago, when the United States and its allies invaded Iraq. A so-called preventive war to overthrow Saddam Hussein’s regime. Today its inhabitants still live with this shadow.

According to US President George W. Bush and British Prime Minister Tony Blair, the Iraqi dictator possessed weapons of mass destruction capable of attacking the West in 45 minutes.

In total, the UN carried out more than 700 inspections in Iraq, without finding any trace of these weapons. However, in February 2003, US Secretary of State Colin Powell, in front of the UN, held up a vial allegedly containing anthrax, which he claimed was proof that Iraq possessed chemical weapons.

A month later, on March 20, 2003, Operation Iraqi Freedom began with a bombing campaign followed by a massive ground invasion without the support of the UN Security Council.

In three weeks the capital Baghdad fell. Five days later was the fall of Tikrit, Saddam Hussein’s birthplace, marking the end of his reign.