In Peru, approximately 270,000 women and 22,000 men were sterilized between 1996 and 2000 as a result of a birth control policy. The objective of former President Alberto Fujimori and his Administration was to reduce poverty. But thousands of indigenous women, who did not always speak Spanish, have denounced that they were forcibly sterilized. More than two decades later, the victims continue to fight for Justice. Report by Thomas Nicolon of France 24.

According to Peruvian courts, former President Fujimori and his government simply wanted to sterilize the poor. Between 1996 and 2000, the government even offered free rides to health officials who performed most of the sterilizations.

The Association of Peruvian Women Affected by Forced Sterilizations (AMPAEF) demands Justice for the victims. But the women also expect to be heard by the Peruvian authorities. The AMPAEF leader told France 24 that she wants the current government to apologize. She shares her determination to continue the fight, despite the slow legal process.

In December 2021, a judge finally opened an investigation into Fujimori and three of his former health ministers for their alleged responsibility for the sterilizations.

A new legal battle then began to determine if Fujimori, who was extradited from Chile in September 2007, can be legally prosecuted in Peru for the crime of forced sterilization, since this charge does not appear in the extradition request sent to Chile in that moment.