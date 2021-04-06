Built by the United States, the Panama Canal connects the Atlantic and Pacific oceans. Panama regained sovereignty over the passage 85 years after its inauguration, but before that the area around the canal was a US colony of about 1,400 square kilometers nicknamed ‘The Zone’. Since its delivery to Panama, most Americans have left this narrow strip. Our reporters Laurence Cuvillier and Matthieu Comin met those who stayed and upheld American traditions, which bring back bitter memories for some Panamanians. .

