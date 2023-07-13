In 1953, a gigantic wind storm and high tide caused tragic flooding in the Netherlands, Belgium, and the United Kingdom. Many levees that controlled the water level were swept away by water, which spread inland, killing more than 1,800 Dutch people. Since then, protective structures have been created, but it is feared that they will not be enough to stop the rise in sea levels due to climate change. Report by Alix Le Bourdon from France 24.

After the catastrophe in the Dutch provinces of Zeeland and South Holland on February 1, 1953, the Delta Plan was launched in the Netherlands with the aim of protecting its coasts: 500 kilometers of dikes and barriers were built to form the largest defense structure against water in the world.

Even today, dikes and dunes are being built. However, the consequences of climate change reflected in the expected rise in sea level and the increasingly frequent extreme weather events make the population and the authorities fear whether these dikes and dunes are sufficient.

France 24’s Alix Le Bourdon has the story.