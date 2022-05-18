Twenty years ago, one of the longest, most brutal and deadly wars of the last century ended in Angola. In 27 years, this conflict has left nearly 1 million dead and 4 million displaced. It has also left the country in ruins: in 2002, 60% of Angolans had no access to clean water and 30% of children died before the age of five. Has the West African country managed to recover from these dark years?

The civil war in Angola began in 1975 with the departure of the Portuguese colonial power, which left independence movements fighting each other. In the midst of the Cold War, the West African country became the battlefield of a power conflict between the communist bloc and the United States with its allies. On one side was Agostinho Neto’s Popular Movement for the Liberation of Angola (MPLA), supported by the USSR and Cuba, and on the other, Jonas Savimbi’s UNITA, supported by South Africa, the United States and the United Kingdom.

The initial stages of the war saw victories for the MPLA, which took over the capital and established a de facto government. But the fighting intensified in the mid-to-late 1980s, culminating in the Battle of Cuito Cuanavale in 1988, in which nearly 10,000 soldiers were killed and both sides claimed victory.

In the late 1980s, the Cuban and South African soldiers withdrew. The Bicesse agreements, signed in May 1991, led to a ceasefire and the organization of general elections supervised by the UN in 1992. The MPLA won the elections, but Jonas Savimbi denounced the fraud and took up arms again, this time without any international support. The fighting would not end until ten years later, with the death of Jonas Savimbi, shot down by government troops in 2002.

Peace memorial in Luena, where the peace accords were signed in 2002. © France 24 / Clement Bonnerot

important oil resources

Since then the country, which is still led by the MPLA, has struggled to fully recover. While most of the war-damaged infrastructure has been rebuilt, the scars of the conflict are still visible, especially in Luena and Huambo, where ex-combatants and war victims feel abandoned.

Luanda, the capital, has benefited from the economic boom of the 2000s and the increase in oil prices, from which the country obtains 70% of its income. A member of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) for about 15 years, Angola ranked 16th among the main oil-producing countries in 2019.

With its skyscrapers and renovated waterfront, the capital projects the image of a prosperous and modern Angola. However, this contrasts sharply with the reality of the majority of the country’s inhabitants, half of whom live on less than two dollars a day.

Avenida 4 de Fevereiro on Luanda’s seafront, which was renovated in the 2000s. © France 24 / Clement Bonnerot

Angola also remains one of the most corrupt countries in the world, despite promises by President João Lourenço to fight this scourge. In Transparency International’s 2021 ranking, Angola ranks 136th, despite rising 29 places since the previous report.

A new generation, embodied in particular by the political activist Hitler Samussuku, is rising up to fight for democracy and social justice. For them, peace does not simply mean laying down arms, it still has to be built.