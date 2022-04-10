During World War II, one of the worst massacres of the conflict took place in Eastern Europe, in Iași, Romania’s second largest city. More than 13,000 people were killed for being Jewish. More than 80 years after the Iași pogrom, most Romanians know little about these atrocities and the country’s far-right party is gaining strength, as are those who want to rewrite history.

The Holocaust saw the cold-blooded murder of six million Jews. The worst of the tragedy took place in Eastern Europe: in Poland, Ukraine, Hungary and Romania.

It is estimated that up to 380,000 Jews were murdered in Romania, most by the police, but some by ordinary citizens with the complicity of the dictatorship led by Ion Antonescu. One of the most violent episodes was the Iași pogrom in the summer of 1941.

When Romania, an ally of the Third Reich, sent its Army into neighboring Moldova, which was occupied by Soviet forces, the Soviets bombed the city in revenge. Iași was the cradle of several fascist and anti-Semitic movements and the Jewish population was immediately attacked in retaliation, accused of being a communist spy.

The police then attacked and were joined by mobs who took pickaxes and sticks. Many Jews were rounded up and shot to death at police headquarters, or thrown onto so-called death trains, where they were crammed on top of each other in appalling conditions, many dying of heat, hunger, thirst and suffocation. A tenth of the population of Iași, more than 13,000 people, was massacred in just a few days.

Historians aside, most people in Romania know little about these atrocities. A law to make Holocaust education compulsory in schools was even recently passed, but has yet to be implemented.

Meanwhile, the country’s far-right party is currently gaining strength: it won almost 10% of the vote in the December 2020 elections. Some are nostalgic for what is known as “Greater Romania” from the interwar period .

Report by Nadia Blétry, Thierry Trelluyer and Ruth Michaelson of France 24.