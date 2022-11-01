On May 5, 1992, on the French island of Corsica, the Bastia football club hosted Marseille in a semi-final of the Coupe de France. But what should have been a celebration turned into a nightmare. Less than 10 minutes before kick-off, the top of the temporary metal stand that had been installed to double the capacity of Furiani Stadium collapsed. Hundreds of people fell tens of meters to the ground, leaving 19 dead and more than 2,300 injured.

Furiani remains the worst sporting disaster in French history. The case came to court in 1995. Those involved were sentenced to up to two years in prison, although most sentences were later reduced or suspended. 30 years later, what has become of those caught up in the tragedy? Have the scars healed? What has been done to ensure that such an accident never happens again?

