As record numbers of migrants continue to arrive on the small Italian island of Lampedusa, France 24 recalls the 2013 shipwreck, in which 368 people drowned off the island. Our reporters met with a witness to the tragedy, a survivor and the island doctor who recorded the deaths. They all want to put an end to these shipwrecks, which have turned the Mediterranean into the deadliest migratory route in the world.

On October 3, 2013, an overcrowded fishing boat carrying more than 500 migrants sank off the Italian island of Lampedusa. She had left the Libyan capital, Tripoli, two days earlier. Some 368 people, mostly from Ethiopia and Eritrea, lost their lives.

At that time, it was the first shipwreck of such magnitude to occur in the Mediterranean. All of Europe was shocked, as European leaders vowed that such a tragedy would never happen again. But those promises were not kept and even deadlier shipwrecks have occurred since.

Ten years later, migrants continue to arrive on the island. Survivors of the 2013 shipwreck, who were rescued, speak of their trauma. The situation in Lampedusa is more critical than ever. The island’s only reception center periodically exceeds its capacity after each new arrival of immigrants. Meanwhile, Europe is debating how to counter the influx. Report by Natalia Mendoza, Danilo Arnone and Marie Pannetrat from France 24.