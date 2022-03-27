In Sri Lanka, 13 years after the end of the civil war with the Tamil Tigers that lasted a quarter of a century, the wounds are still open and reconciliation seems elusive. Elected in 2019, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, seen by the Sinhalese majority as a hero and accused by the Tamil minority of war crimes during the conflict, embodies this division. This is a report by Thomas Denis of France 24, with Navodita Kumari.

The roots of the conflict in Sri Lanka go back to the period of British colonization. When the island of Ceylon gained its independence in 1948, the Sinhalese and Buddhist majority took power. The Tamil minority, made up of Hindus and Christians, was accused of having been close to the settlers and was soon marginalized.

In 1972, Ceylon became Sri Lanka, with Buddhism installed as the state religion. But in the northeast of the country, Tamil separatists began to organize, transforming themselves into the Tamil Tigers. Their demands consisted of the creation of an independent state called Tamil Eelam.

In 1977 clashes broke out between Tamil youth and the police. Anti-Tamil riots also broke out across the country, causing several hundred deaths. Little by little, the young people became radicalized.

In 1983, 13 soldiers were killed in an ambush. In retaliation, organized massacres against the Tamil population killed several thousand people, it was the beginning of what would become a civil war.

The conflict lasted until 2009, until all the Tamil Tiger guerrillas were killed. At least 100,000 people lost their lives, tens of thousands went missing and hundreds of thousands were displaced, with the majority of the civilian casualties being Tamils.

Some 13 years later, reconciliation seems a long way off. The current president of Sri Lanka is considered a hero by the Sinhalese, but the Tamils ​​accuse him of war crimes since his time as defense secretary. In the former war zone in the northeast, tens of thousands of women have lost their husbands in the conflict; many have died and many others are still missing. For them the duel is impossible, while they fight for the truth about what happened.