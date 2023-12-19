Thousands of Silicon Valley employees were laid off last year. In the US San Francisco Bay Area, tech giants, burdened by rampant inflation and overly ambitious hiring during the pandemic, are facing one of the most serious crises in their history. A crisis coupled with a banking panic, when the Silicon Valley Bank failed, before being saved at the last moment. But the technology sector refuses to give in to defeatism.

Silicon Valley is synonymous throughout the world with innovation and new technologies. In just a few decades, the area surrounding San Francisco Bay in Northern California has become home to a unique ecosystem of trillion-dollar startups and tech giants.

It all started at Stanford University, where their professors encouraged young engineers Bill Hewlett and Dave Packard to innovate and launch their own companies. HP would be the first of many: Apple, Google, Cisco, Intel and Meta were founded in Silicon Valley.

But in the fall of 2022, the tide turned and storm clouds gathered over technological 'El Dorado.' One layoff followed another: 12,000 layoffs at Google parent company Alphabet, 11,000 at Meta (owner of Facebook and Instagram), 10,000 at Microsoft, 18,000 at Amazon, 8,000 at Salesforce, 4,000 at Cisco and 3,700 at Twitter. The numbers were so staggering that some experts predicted the beginning of the end of Silicon Valley.

A few months later, panic spread throughout the world of finance. Silicon Valley Bank – the benchmark bank for startups – went bankrupt, only to be rescued at the last minute by the federal government, which put $25 billion on the table to prevent contagion to the rest of the banking sector. Disaster was narrowly averted, but doubts remained. What could make the sector recover?

The answer came in November 2022 and can be summarized in two letters: AI. Artificial intelligence, which the sector had been talking about for a long time, became an important driver of innovation in a few weeks with the launch of ChatGPT. It is currently permeating all sectors linked to new technologies. In the halls of the TechCrunch Disrupt fair in San Francisco, investors and entrepreneurs are talking about nothing else. And those who have been laid off in recent months are already reinventing their future.

But there are also those in Silicon Valley who have been left behind. With real estate prices exploding, the middle classes (teachers, restaurant workers, cashiers, etc.) can no longer afford housing in the Bay Area, despite high salaries. This real estate crisis is driving Silicon Valley to expand more and more, with increasingly crazy projects like California Forever, a new city created from scratch that could one day house 50,000 people. More than ever, the tech valley continues to look to the future.