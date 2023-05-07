The island of Jolo, in the Philippine archipelago, had been inaccessible for a long time. It was the stronghold of one of the world’s most violent terrorist movements, the Abu Sayyaf. In the year 2000, a group of 20 tourists were kidnapped in Malaysia and taken to Joló. The journalists covering the kidnapping were also captured. Today, after 30 years of fighting the Philippine army, Abu Sayyaf is almost defeated and the island has begun to find calm.

Created in the 1990s, the Abu Sayyaf carried out numerous atrocities (murders, kidnappings, hacking, and extortion) with the aim of creating an Islamist state in the southern Philippines. The group’s favorite method of execution was beheading with a sword.

Today, its last members hide in the jungle and mountains. The army claims to have secured the island and has set up a program to help defecting Abu Sayyaf members reintegrate into society.

France 24’s Constantin Simon, Alexis Bregere, Sherbien Dacalanio and Aruna Popuri report.