After half a century inactive, the Cumbre Vieja volcano on La Palma, in the Spanish Canary Islands, suddenly erupted on September 19, 2021. The eruption lasted 85 days. No one was killed, but more than 1,000 homes and some 70 kilometers of roads were destroyed. The eruption dealt a severe blow to the island’s economy. Nearly a year and a half later, around 100 residents are still staying in hotels and many are still waiting for financial aid promised by the Spanish authorities.

