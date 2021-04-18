On the night of April 15, 2019, the world watched in horror as the Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris caught fire and its burning spire smashed into the ceiling. Firefighters fought through the night to save the 850-year-old building. As the flames spread, Notre Dame was in very real risk of collapse, but thankfully it remained standing.

Two years later, work is still underway to shore up the cathedral’s fragile medieval structure and pave the way for its renovation, which is scheduled to begin this summer. The epic project has faced setbacks, including lead contamination, bad weather, and the Covid-19 pandemic. As such, it will be an uphill battle to meet the ambitious five-year deadline set by French President Emmanuel Macron in the wake of the fire.

Our reporters Catherine Norris-Trent and Mélina Huet gained access to the work in progress in the heart of Notre Dame and met the men and women who are working to save such a beloved monument.