A century ago, the “manufacture, sale or transportation, import or export” of alcohol was strictly prohibited throughout the United States, a measure that left a lasting mark on the country's history. Nine decades after the end of the prohibition era, which lasted from 1920 to 1933, there are still states and cities in the United States that remain “alcohol-free.” Our correspondent Fanny Allard reports.