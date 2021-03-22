



In 2011, France 24 accompanied Sam and his men in their fight against Muammar al-Gaddafi’s forces on the streets of Tripoli, amid the whirlwind of the Arab Spring. Ten years after the fall of the dictator, our reporters contacted Sam, now known as Hussam Najjair, to take stock of the situation after this decade. They also went to the eastern city of Benghazi to meet with supporters of Marshal Khalifa Haftar. Gaddafi may be just a memory now, but society in Libya remains deeply divided.