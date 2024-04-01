The Jordanian city of Zarqa has a strong Palestinian identity. In 1948, with the creation of the State of Israel – what Palestinians call the “Nakba” (“catastrophe”) – some 750,000 people, more than 80% of the Palestinian population, were forced into exile in neighboring countries while fleeing the violence. Jordan took in about 100,000 refugees, with many settling in Zarqa, a desert area on the outskirts of the capital, Amman. 75 years after your exile, what relationship do you have with your homeland and with your host country, Jordan?

In 1948, when thousands of Palestinians settled in Zarqa, outside Amman, Jordan's first refugee camp was created. Over the years, buildings have replaced tents, while families have become larger.

Jordan has managed to integrate Palestinian refugees into society and has offered citizenship to the vast majority of them, an exception in the region. Palestinians now make up more than half the population and are considered the driving force of the kingdom's economy. They are also represented at the highest levels of state by King Abdullah II's wife, Queen Rania, who is of Palestinian origin.

Three generations after the “Nakba” (“catastrophe”) that the creation of Israel represented for the Palestinians, our reporters went to meet the Palestinians of Zarqa. 75 years after his exile, we analyze his relationship with his homeland. Whether integrated into Jordanian society or remaining stateless, all of them are deeply affected by the deadly conflict that has devastated the Gaza Strip since the Hamas attacks of October 7, 2023.

Part of this report was filmed before October 7, 2023.