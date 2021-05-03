When the Syrian uprising began in 2011, few would have guessed that it would turn into one of the bloodiest conflicts of our time. Ten years later, our reporters returned to the northeastern city of Idlib, the only Syrian city not yet under government control, but where thousands of families eagerly await the fate of their missing loved ones. By matching photographs with witness statements, an association tries to help them identify and find their missing family members.

After more than a decade of conflict, the death toll in Syria is now approaching 400,000 and tens of thousands of people are missing.

While some six million Syrians have sought refuge abroad, another six million have been internally displaced.

President Bashar al-Assad, meanwhile, remains the only authoritarian leader of the Arab Spring still standing. And his Army continues to apply ruthless tactics against anyone who opposes it, using arbitrary detentions, torture and summary executions to silence them.

In Idlib, one of the last Syrian opposition outposts, entire families are desperately seeking answers to what has happened to their missing relatives, many of whom have been thrown into regime-controlled prisons, where they starve to death, disease or torture.

In this March 12, 2020 file photo, a group of women walk through a neighborhood destroyed by airstrikes in Idlib, Syria. © AP Photo / Felipe Dana

An aid group assists these families in Idlib so that they can identify their relatives, using the more than 55,000 photographs provided by the Syrian defector ‘Caesar’, who took the images while working in a military hospital in Damascus.

Report by Édith Bouvier, James de Caupenne, Céline Martelet and Hussam Hamoud.