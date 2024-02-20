On January 8, a historic trial began for the West African nation of Gambia. Ousman Sonko, a former high-ranking member of the Yahya Jammeh dictatorship, is in the dock in Switzerland for a series of alleged crimes against humanity committed between 2000 and 2016. Victims of the dictatorship have high hopes for the trial. Report by France 24's Sarah Sakho and Simon Martin.

Since 1994, when Yahya Jammeh came to power in a non-violent coup d'état, The Gambia has fallen into the hands of a dictatorship. For 22 years, all Gambians suffered under Jammeh's rule, either directly or indirectly, while death squad massacres, extrajudicial executions, rapes and forced disappearances were carried out. Journalists and the opposition were silenced. Jammeh withdrew his country from the Commonwealth and began the process of exiting the International Criminal Court, while transforming The Gambia into an Islamic Republic.

Since the dictator's fall in 2016, the country has been confronting its past. In January 2017, a Truth, Reconciliation and Reparation Commission was created to investigate crimes committed by the regime and initiate proceedings against those responsible. This is the first step in allowing Gambians to move forward and ending the brutal legacy of Jammeh, who now lives in exile in Equatorial Guinea.

But so far no trial has taken place in Gambia, and victims are losing patience. The trial of former Gambian Interior Minister Ousman Sonko, currently on trial in Switzerland for crimes against humanity, is therefore eagerly awaited in The Gambia. Sonko is accused of several charges, including repeated torture and rape, that he allegedly committed between 2000 and 2016, first as a member of the Army, then as inspector general of police and finally as a minister.

Switzerland is trying the case under the principle of universal jurisdiction, which allows countries to prosecute people on their territory even if the crimes occurred elsewhere.

This historic trial could pave the way for Jammeh himself, the man ultimately responsible for the years of terror in The Gambia, to be brought to trial.