





Portraits of people who disappeared during the military dictatorship, between 1973 and 1990, are exhibited in the Central Cemetery during the 50th anniversary of the military coup led by General Augusto Pinochet against socialist president Salvador Allende. © AFP/Pablo Vera

On September 11, 1973, the Chilean army, led by General Augusto Pinochet and backed by the United States, staged a coup d’état in Chile. The presidential palace was attacked and President Salvador Allende committed suicide. Pinochet commanded a dictatorship for 17 years that left human rights violations, political repression and 3,000 dead or missing. Today, the Constitution that he drafted in 1980 is still in force and there is tension in the debates over its modification.