On September 11, 1973, the Chilean army, led by General Augusto Pinochet and backed by the United States, staged a coup d’état in Chile. The presidential palace was attacked and President Salvador Allende committed suicide. Pinochet commanded a dictatorship for 17 years that left human rights violations, political repression and 3,000 dead or missing. Today, the Constitution that he drafted in 1980 is still in force and there is tension in the debates over its modification.
