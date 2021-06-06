







Codogno is located in the Italian region of Lombardy, in the north of the country. It was there, when in February 2020, the first cases of coronavirus were detected in Europe, an unknown disease that registered a high number of infections in Wuhan, China, and that in a short time spread throughout the region and the country causing dozens of thousands of dead. Little more than a year later, and thanks to the vaccination process, the disease is partially controlled even though the virus is still present.