Some Argentines keep a heavy family secret. Under the military dictatorship from 1976 to 1983, his parents were police officers or soldiers responsible for part of the disappearance of up to 30,000 people, according to human rights groups. These men have since been accused (and sometimes convicted) of crimes against humanity. After decades of living in shame and silence, some of their children, now older, have decided to make their voices heard and tell their family legacy.

Some in Argentina have known their family’s secret since they were very little. Others lived for decades without suspecting anything, until the opening of trials for crimes against humanity committed under the dictatorship.

How did they shape their personalities or rebuild their lives when they discovered that their own father is guilty of torture, rape, and sometimes even murder? How do they live with the children of the victims? Forty years after the end of the Argentine dictatorship, we went to meet those whose families were on the wrong side of history. We follow them on the long path to acceptance that they had to travel: some campaigning against historical denialism or creating an NGO, others through psychoanalysis.

Report by Éléonore Vanel and Anca Ulea