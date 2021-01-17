During the civil war between 1979 and 1992 in El Salvador, thousands of children disappeared. It is estimated that around 30,000 babies were sent abroad for adoption, often without the consent of their parents. This murky past was buried for the sake of amnesty; included in a peace agreement. To this day, hundreds of families continue to search for the truth about their origins. Report by Laurence Cuvillier and Matthieu Comin de France 24.

The Salvadoran Civil War began just over four decades ago and lasted 12 long years plagued by atrocities, human rights violations and even the use of children as soldiers, leaving up to 75,000 dead. It is estimated that around 30,000 children were sent abroad for adoption on an irregular basis, without parental approval.

The conflict was sparked by deep inequalities in the country, which had long been run by a very small and wealthy elite. As repression increased, including with the use of death squads, in late 1979 the Junta de Gobierno Revolucionario (JGR) deposed the president and in the months and years that followed expanded violence against his own people. The United States, fearing another communist revolution like in Nicaragua or Cuba, supported the junta first under Jimmy Carter, then under Ronald Reagan.

The peasants take up arms

Junta forces carried out a scorched earth policy, trying to eliminate the insurgency by eradicating its base of support in the countryside. Throughout the country, however, resistance grew and many peasants took up arms: men, women, and child combatants were often trained in the jungle or mountains of El Salvador.

It wasn’t until the end of 1989 that the guerrillas had real success in taking control of large areas and even the poorest parts of the capital San Salvador. Then, in 1991, UN-mediated peace talks resulted in a truce a year later. But what happened to those children sent abroad during the war? Hundreds of families are still searching for the truth.