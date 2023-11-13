In this episode of Return Ticket we head to Canada to discover the diversity of the country’s French accents and cultures, as the use of French declines in a primarily English-speaking territory. From Port Royal, Nova Scotia, to Toronto, New Brunswick and Quebec, what remains of the 18th century colony of New France? Our correspondent reveals it in this report.

At its peak, around 1750, New France, a vast French colony in North America, stretched from the St. Lawrence River in eastern Canada to Cajun country in present-day Louisiana in the southern United States.

However, after France lost control of the territory to Britain in the Seven Years’ War, Molière’s language came under immense pressure from indigenous languages ​​and American variations of English. Our correspondent went to meet those who are determined to keep the French language alive in Canada today.

Today, in Nova Scotia, in the far east of Canada, only 5% of the population remains French-speaking. But across the Bay of Fundy in New Brunswick, you can hear “chiac,” a French spoken from the town of Caraquet in the northeast to Shédiac and Moncton in the south, where the festival is held each summer. Acadie Rock. The province is 40% French-speaking, although English predominates in business and education.

Securing the future

In neighboring Quebec, the province’s premier, François Legault, is intensifying his efforts on behalf of the French and considers it “a matter of survival.” His nationalist government, responsible for the biggest linguistic reforms of the last fifty years, has made enemies in the process. Proof of this are the demonstrations against Law 96 – which sought to “consolidate the status of French as the common and official language of Quebec” – organized by 9% of English speakers in the “Belle Province”.

In Ontario, a province in central-eastern Canada, bordering the Great Lakes and the United States, formerly called “Upper Canada”, French speakers want to continue studying and living in French. The Francophone centers also propose creating a university education network entirely “by and for Franco-Ontarians.” Together they would form RUFO, the Network of Francophone Universities of Ontario.

To understand to what extent the French language survives on Canadian soil, we must follow the steps of the “Conquest of the West” in the country. Military archives attest to a French presence as far as Saskatchewan, a province in central Canada, where the short-lived Fort La Jonquière was established in 1751.

Recently, at the federal government level, a major boost was given with the adoption in the House of Commons of Bill C-13, on May 15, 2023. The text, hailed as “historic”, reforms the law on the official languages. Its main objective is to stop the decline of French in the country, so that Molière’s language does not belong only to the past and continues to be a project for the future.