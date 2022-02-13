Is the UK better off without Europe? Did the country make a risky decision by leaving the EU a year ago? Our reporters Jonathan Walsh and Clovis Casali crossed the English Channel to understand the consequences of Brexit in the daily lives of citizens. From London to Belfast to Boston, the city with the highest number of Brexit votes in 2016, they report on how the UK has changed.

On June 23, 2016, 51.89% of British voters chose to leave the European Union. The vote was followed by years of tough negotiations to define the UK’s future relationship with the bloc, while divisions over Brexit at home ran deep.

On January 31, 2020, the UK officially left the EU and began an 11-month transition period to allow all parties to get used to the new rules. But today, the talks are far from over. Brussels and London are at loggerheads on several issues, including fishing rights and the Northern Ireland protocol.

Our reporters Jonathan Walsh and Clovis Casali traveled across the UK to understand the impact of Brexit on the lives of ordinary people. London, Belfast and Boston – the city that voted the most in favor of leaving the EU – are some of the places where they stopped. They met with citizens hoping that Brexit will stop immigration and others worried that their future outside Europe means fewer opportunities.

Among those interviewed is Nigel Farage, a former member of the European Parliament who led the campaign to leave the EU, who confesses that Boris Johnson’s government “can and must do much better” because “Brexit does not guarantee success”.