Amid violence, racism, and poverty, the southern city of Porto Alegre has become a symbol of divisions in Brazilian society. This city that twenty years ago was at the forefront of social struggles in the world, serving as a laboratory for the Brazilian left, has been governed by the conservative right for 14 years. How did this change come about? What happened to the children of the World Social Forum that was held in Porto Alegre from 2001 to 2005?

“Another world is possible”. Under this motto, the World Social Forum was born in January 2001, a meeting of anti-globalization associations in response to the World Economic Forum in Davos that was being held at the same time in Switzerland. The first event took place in Porto Alegre in Brazil, the capital of the state of Rio Grande do Sul, whose location was not chosen by chance.

At that time, Porto Alegre had been run for ten years by the Workers’ Party and had its own transport network, bank, electricity and telephone providers, all of them state-owned. The city even had its own shared participatory budget, controlled directly by its inhabitants. Porto Alegre was an emblem of the Brazilian left, as was Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva himself, who two years later, the first forum gave a heroic welcome as the new Brazilian president.

A bastion of the ultra-conservative right

Porto Alegre hosted one more forum in 2005, but then, in 2006, it turned to the right. The city, once a symbol of the alternative left, became a bastion of the ultra-conservative right. More and more state capitals in Brazil followed suit, until the election of Jair Bolsonaro as president in 2018.

So, 20 years after the first Porto Alegre summit, has the city totally lost its anti-globalization spirit? Is the soul of the World Social Forum still alive, or is the city now strongly anchored to the right? Report from our correspondents Fanny Lothaire, Augusta Lunardi, Laura Damase and Louise Raulais.