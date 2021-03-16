Without “crowds”, with the seats “correctly marked” and with the “perfect safety distance, to be able to speak even without shouting”. More than 400 fans returned to the Cartagonova stadium a year later to see the subsidiary, under a strict protocol that opens the door to return to the stadiums with guarantees. For Efesé, the appointment last Sunday was a pilot test, in case LaLiga finally allows access in the month of May, to see Luis Carrión’s team in the Second Division.

Fans who returned to Cartagonova last Sunday defend the guarantees of the health protocol and trust that Javier Tebas’ body will open its hand, depending on how the pandemic evolves after Easter. «Going back to the stadiums is safe. I am a health worker, and all the more reason to criticize something if I see a problem. All the seats were marked and I did not pass anyone, neither at the entrance nor at the exit. We were all two meters away and in the open air », defends Juanjo Lorca, a nursing student, one of those attending the stadium and a subscriber since 2003.

As the season progresses, it is more common to see the presence of fans in the stadiums. Almost 3,000 people attended the La Condomina derby to see UCAM-Real Murcia. At the same time, thousands of people also packed the stands of the Nuevo Vivero de Badajoz, separated and wearing masks.

Biochemist Marta Carrera felt a “tingle” when she returned to Cartagonova more than a year later. She was so satisfied with the result, “that I would come back every weekend, if I could.” “Measures have been approved to go to concerts and the cinema, in closed spaces where the air is more concentrated.” Although the expected tickets were not sold, “I did not think twice, especially when it is an open space. It is safe”.

At the beginning of the season, LaLiga asked all the First and Second teams for a detailed report on the return of the fans, with the warning that all this work could fall on deaf ears if the pandemic did not stop. In Cartagena, the last they know is that the intention is to return in May, but everything is still green and no one is officially pronounced. If there is no fourth wave in the weeks after Easter, that possibility may arise.

The idea of ​​the club is to follow the same protocol as last Sunday: open only the upper ring and let 2,000 or 3,000 people pass. And with the same rules: taking the temperature, hydroalcoholic gel, mask and without the possibility of getting up from the seat, except when urgently to go to the toilet. The other day, seven security guards were at the corresponding access doors. And there were more police warned, in case more than 400 spectators attended.

«I felt like I was coming home. All very sentimental. There is plenty of space. The guards were attentive to everything, even in the middle of the game, “admits Álvaro Martínez, another of the season ticket holders who returned to the stadium.

Agreement with the Port



Meanwhile, the club does not stop. Efesé and the Port Authority signed the sponsorship agreement yesterday. The logo did not appear on the Albinegra shirt since the Cartagonova era. The idea is to extend it to the next season as well. The support of the Port is 15,000 euros. The fast food chain Popeyes also supports it.