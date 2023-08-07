red dead redemption and its expansion Undead Nightmare they will reach nintendoswitch and Playstation 4 on August 17, courtesy of Rockstar Games and Double Eleven Studios. Rumors have long circulated that rock star I was preparing to launch a remaster or even a remake full of the 2010 classic, but it seems those rumors were only partially true. As shown so far, this new version of red dead redemption not really a remaster. It’s more of a slightly improved version that brings the open world of the west to some modern platforms.

However, what might puzzle some fans is how this new version of red dead redemption is skipping major platforms entirely and will retail for a hefty price of $49.99, despite the fact that the game is over a decade old and doesn’t bring any notably new content.

Fans may also be confused about the release plans for rock star for red dead redemption. August 17 is the day that the players of ps4 and switches they will be able to acquire red dead redemption digitally, with a physical release scheduled for October 13. There will be no native version for PS5 of the game, although it will still be playable on the latest console sony thanks to its compatibility with the library of the ps4.

Nor will there be a version for Xbox of the game, although the original version of Xbox 360 can be played at least on consoles Xbox modern. Most disappointing of all is that red dead redemption still won’t get to pc with this reissue. Fans have been asking for a version for pc of the game for years, but it seems that they will have to keep waiting on that aspect.

It also seems that this reissue of red dead redemption it will not include one of the main features of the original game: online multiplayer. This has yet to be confirmed, but the announcement makes no mention of multiplayer, and in fact notes that the package includes “classic single player experiences.” The online multiplayer of red dead redemption it was well-received at the time, and some fans may be disappointed that it’s being left out in this version.

It’s easy to see how many fans of red dead redemption They will be disappointed by this announcement, but it will still be nice to have John Marston’s adventure accessible on consoles. switches and PlayStation. The inclusion of the expansion Undead Nightmare It’s also an interesting bonus, though it remains to be seen if it’ll be enough to calm fans who might be upset about the lack of a PC version. pc or the fact that the game is not receiving a remaster appropriate.

red dead redemption is available now for ps3 and Xbox 360with versions for ps4 and switches They will arrive on August 17.

Via: Game Rant

Editor’s note: Rockstar being Rockstar, what bothers me is that they don’t clarify things when a snowball effect is taking place, I suppose it’s part of the studio’s arrogant personality, in the end they don’t have to be aware or clarify things that the people imagine. But what a disappointment!