Following the confirmation (because, let’s be honest, we all knew it was coming) Returnal is making the jump to PC, its PC specs have been detailed – and they have raised more than a few eyebrows.

Unlike other big PlayStation releases, it is recommended that you have a colossal 32GB of RAM available on your PC to play Return at its best potential.

For comparison, the Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves collection and Horizon Zero Dawn both recommend having 16GB of RAM available – that is the minimum of what Returnal asks for. Meanwhile, God of War only asks for 8GB of RAM for the best PC experience.

Per Steamthe full minimum and recommended PC specs for Return as are follows:

MINIMUM:

OS: Windows 10 64-bit (version 1903)

Processor: Intel Core i5-6400 (4 core 2.7GHz) AMD Ryzen 5 1500X (4 core 3.5GHz)

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 (6GB) AMD Radeon RX 580 (8GB)

Storage: 60 GB available space

Additional Notes: SSD Recommended

RECOMMENDED:

OS: Windows 10 64-bit (version 1903)

Processor: Intel i7-8700 (6 core 3.7 GHz) AMD Ryzen 7 2700X (8 core 3.7 GHz)

Memory: 32 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA RTX 2070 SUPER (8 GB) AMD RX 6700 XT (12 GB)

Storage: 60 GB available space

While other specifics for Returnal are currently thin on the ground, developer housemarque has said the PC version of the game will have a selection of “tweaks and upgrades” that will ensure players have an experience that is “as fluid as possible”.

At the time of writing, there is no release date for Rertunal’s PC debut, however it is slated to be coming sometime in early 2023.

On its PS5 release, Eurogamer gave Return a Recommended badge, with Chris Tapsell calling it both “magnificent and monstrous”.

“Returnal is hard to pin down. But pinned it down I have: Returnal has the personality of a furious cat with a sore tooth, and it’s your job to be its vet,” he wrote.

“I’m saying this because Returnal is good – it’s so good! – but it is incredibly reluctant to let you find that out.”