Estadão Content
08/24/2023 – 9:34 am

Yields on Treasuries rise again and pull the dollar and future interest rates upwards this Thursday morning, the 24th, while the Ibovespa future retreats after opening.

In New York, the 10-year T-Note rate is up to 4.22% from 4.183% late Wednesday afternoon, while the 30-year T-Bond rate gained 4.302% from 4.265% .

Investors correct Treasury yields upwards after falling yesterday, amid expectations for new data on activity and employment in the US and a speech tomorrow by the chairman of the Federal Reserve (Fed, the US central bank), at the Symposium in Jackson Hole, which starts today.

The PMIs came in weakly in the US and Europe yesterday, bringing relief to the returns of Treasuries and the dollar, given the reading in the markets that the cycle of monetary tightening by BCs may have ended.

On the agenda of the day, the Central Bank of Turkey decided today to raise its basic interest rate, of repurchase in one week, from 17.5% to 25.0%, in order to contain inflation “as soon as possible”, anchor inflationary expectations and control deterioration in pricing behavior.

Earlier in Brazil, the Weekly Consumer Price Index (IPC-S) recorded deceleration in four of the seven capitals surveyed in the passage from the second to the third quadrissemana of August, informed the Getulio Vargas Foundation (FGV). In the period, the index fell by 0.18%, compared to a retreat of 0.07% in the second reading of the month.

The Economic Climate Indicator (ECI) for Latin America grew by 33.8 points from the second to the third quarter of 2023, to a level of 99.6 points, thus approaching the favorable zone (above 100 points) , pointed out the survey by the Brazilian Institute of Economics at FGV. The advance was boosted by the performance of Brazil, which reached the highest level of economic climate since 2012. “The results of Brazil led this improvement, followed by Mexico”, justified the FGV, in a note.

At 9:19 am this Thursday, the spot dollar rose 0.34%, to R$ 4.8712. The dollar for September gained 0.28%, at R$4.8780.