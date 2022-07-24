HIf the chocolate manufacturer Ludwig Stollwerck hadn’t traveled to America and hadn’t seen the first vending machines there in 1886, the ornate cast-iron machines with a “patented coin checking system” wouldn’t have caused a sensation at Frankfurt’s main train station so early.

Around 1900, chocolate was available for a few pennies, provided without any staff. This was the latest craze at a time that loved technical progress. Small luxuries, not essentials, came out of the vending machines.

“Rettomat”, art market or Hofbüdchen

"Rettomat", art market or Hofbüdchen

The chewing gum machine on the street corner is still the object of longing of all children in this tradition – and everyone hears them that the chewing gum and toys from the machines are unhygienic, damaged by the weather and in general.









Renaissance

Variety for little money



In addition, the golden rule of life formulated by the chansonnier Sebastian Krämer applies: “The bouncy ball you see is never the bouncy ball you get.” Gag processed in countless film scenes. Not long ago it looked as if the machine’s star was going down.

But now he is beginning a new triumphal procession. As a “Rettomat” for soon-to-be-expired groceries in Frankfurt’s main train station, as a discarded cigarette vending machine equipped with small works by artists and designers, as a new form of direct farmer’s marketing.

As a “Hofbüdchen” in Heddernheim, for example, with regional goods, with many farmers as a sausage or milk vending machine at the farm gate. At the Documenta you can buy handicrafts from the region in the Ruru shop, flower seeds for embellishing the city green are available in many places from old gumball machines. The children can then certainly throw in their pocket money.





