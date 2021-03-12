TYou don’t forget to play tennis, Roger Federer said a few days ago. It’s like cycling. But of course he also knew how the body reacts to a big tour after a long period of abstinence and that muscles can be acidic, so he wasn’t surprised. Less than 24 hours after beating Dan Evans in the first game, he was back on the pitch in Doha on Thursday evening, and on heavier legs it wasn’t quite enough this time.

After awarding a match point against Nikolos Basilashvili from Georgia at the end of the third set, Federer lost 6: 3, 1: 6, 5: 7. But a little later the defeat was almost forgotten. “I’m happy with the way I played today,” he said. “I’m happy with what I did yesterday. And I’m happy to be back. ”It almost sounded like he had just won a nice big trophy.

When he won three sets the day before against Dan Evans, he had certainly benefited from playing 20 sets of training with the Briton in the weeks before the start of the tournament. And he could also rely on the feelings. He smiled before, during and after Evans’ performance; the joy of returning was written on his face, and it could also be read from his blows. It was just a great thing, said Federer afterwards, regardless of the outcome of the game. “Losing in two sets, winning in two sets or winning in three sets – I knew that every result would give me answers.”

When he was asked after the defeat against the determinedly playing Basilashvili whether this assessment was still valid, he stuck to it. It was not just about the impressions from the first game, but about how his body would react to the forgotten stress of a game under serious conditions. The morning after he felt the strain, especially in his shoulder, but it wasn’t too bad.

“It’s exciting to see how things will continue”

Although he was half a step slower in some situations, and although this time everything looked more like work than pleasure like the day before, Federer’s conclusion was all-round positive. The match point awarded hardly played a role, especially since Basilashvili had dominated the final phase of the game with a hard hand and this match point seemed to come out of nowhere. Federer said he was happy about two three-set games with top opponents, which was an important step in the right direction. “As I said before: I’m not at 100 percent yet. I can feel that and I can see that. “

The others see it too. “I’d say it’s obvious he’s been gone for a while, but there was a lot of evidence as to why he’s so good,” said Evans after the competitive encounter that followed the 20 sets of practice. “It will be exciting for everyone to see how things will continue.” On the evening of his second and last game in Doha, Federer didn’t know whether he would continue at the tournament in Dubai next week. After that, there is always a longer training block on the program.

Because all in all, it’s not just about whether he can still ride a bike, but about whether he is still the same artistic cyclist as he has been in so many years of his career. Artistic cycling in real life, that is this almost forgotten discipline with wonderful sounding figures like saddle handlebar handstand or handlebar double support scales. The first world champion in this discipline came from Switzerland in the 1950s, Arnold “Noldi” Tschopp, and he didn’t just do gymnastics on his bikes. He also designed them, for himself and for others; He once created a very special, gold-plated wheel for a Japanese circus artist.

You will see whether the famous tennis player’s wheel is still shining golden; In the meantime, it’s good that the long-missing driver is doing laps again. And that’s how he sees it. Federer usually never nibbles on defeat for long, and it almost felt like a victory. “I’ve already forgotten it,” he said less than 20 minutes after the game in the press conference. “Not that you get me wrong – of course I would have liked to play again tomorrow. But on the other hand, I’m happy to have a bit of a break. ”So far, so good.