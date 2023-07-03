Return of Carf device with limitations returned to the agenda after leaders meeting, but project remains without report

The return of the casting vote in the decisions of the Carf (Administrative Council of Tax Appeals) gained strength in the Chamber after a meeting of party leaders with the president Arthur Lira (PP-AL) on Sunday (July 2, 2023). There is still no agreement on the subject. Therefore, the vote this Monday (3.Jul) remains undefined.

Negotiations are still stalled, according to the Power360. There is no report to be analyzed or voted on on the project, which locks the Chamber’s agenda – as it is being processed under a constitutional urgency regime. The text should only be ready after 6 pm. The government negotiates at least two ways out:

with casting vote – proposal would look like agreement closed between Fazenda and OAB. The model is less punitive for companies defeated with this type of vote – they pay the debt, but without fines or payment of interest on the period of delay. It gained strength after the leaders’ meeting on Sunday (July 2);

no casting vote – in this case, the Chamber would allow the Union to appeal against decisions in the common courts, a right previously exclusive to taxpayers. It was debated last week, but lost momentum.

The project involving Carf is among the priorities cited by Lira for a concentrated effort convened in the Chamber for this week. In addition, there is a fiscal framework and tax reform.

Until last week, the agreement was to vote on Carf’s PL on Wednesday (July 5). Lira decided to bring forward the vote to today (Monday) after conversations he had during his visit to the Lisbon Legal Forum. It is not certain that this strategy will work.

Carf’s PL will be the 1st to be discussed. Haddad is the most interested in the agenda. The proposal originally recreates Carf’s casting vote.

The mechanism is important in a disputed administrative process, in order to break the tie in favor of the Union. The bill locks the agenda because it was processed under a constitutional urgency regime. Urgent projects need to be analyzed in 45 days by deputies. Otherwise, they prevent other measures from being voted on.

The government tries to negotiate the proposal with the rapporteur, deputy Beto Pereira (PSDB-MS). liberal deputies and businessmen question the power that the government will have to decide ties always in favor of the Planalto. Lula was already defeated when he tried to change Carf’s policy by MP (provisional measure). The measure was ignored by the National Congress.

At Sunday’s leadership meeting, in addition to the casting vote, a possible expansion of the minimum limit of 60 minimum wages to access Carf and changes in the council’s compliance policy were also discussed.

The parties will negotiate the text only with the report in hand. The opinion would need to reach an immediate consensus to be voted on this Monday (July 3). The most likely is that some section still causes noise and the analysis will be scheduled for Tuesday (4.July).

According to the leader of the PC do B in the Chamber, Jandira Feghali (RJ), an agreement should be closed between today and this Tuesday, but whatever the terms of the deal, there will be controversy.

“Even so, it is always controversial, it is always difficult. Even because the companies that fall in a tie are generally large conglomerates, which exert a lot of pressure […] So, this balance that is moving forward, but with a certain amount of caution. But I think that from today to tomorrow we will resolve this, I think it is not far from building the agreement”said to Power360.

The return of the casting vote was part of the anti-deficit package announced on January 12 by Finance Minister Fernando Haddad. The minister said he works with the expectation of raising R$ 50 billion, even with the changes made regarding the casting vote in the agreement with the OAB.

At the time, the head of the president’s economic team Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) defined the return of the mechanism as “moralizing”.