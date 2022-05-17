President of the TSE says that “possibility of regression” in the elections would already be infiltrated in Brazil

The president of the TSE (Superior Electoral Court), Minister Edson Fachin, said this Tuesday (May 17, 2022) that the return of the printed vote in the elections is not of interest to “nobody”and that the adoption of the electronic voting machine allowed overcoming “anxieties”.

The magistrate also declared that attacks on institutions and electoral authorities around the world serve as a warning to the “possibility of regression” in Brazil, which would already be “infiltrated” in the country.

“It is an alert to the possibility of regression to which we are subject and which unfortunately can infiltrate our national environment, which, strictly speaking, has unfortunately already occurred.”

The statements were made during a lecture on “Democracy and elections in Latin America and the challenges of electoral authorities”, held at the TSE headquarters. The Court received the director for Latin America and the Caribbean of the International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance, Daniel Zovatto.

“The world is carefully observing the Brazilian electoral process”, said Fachin. “We are today a showcase for international analysts, and it is up to Brazilian society to ensure that we bring to our neighbors a message of stability, peace and security, and that Brazil no longer acquiesces to authoritarian adventures.”

The president of the TSE stated that events in Brazil influence the global scenario, and are influenced by it. He cited examples of attacks and contests against elections in other countries.

“The bizarre invasion of the Capitol in Washington, on January 6 of last year, the repeated attacks suffered by the INE (Instituto Nacional ANDreader of Mexico), the threats —including death—suffered by Peruvian electoral authorities in the context of the last presidential elections are examples of the external scenario of aggression against democratic institutions”declared. “And this scenario cannot be alien.”