THE Fiesp (Federation of Industries of the State of São Paulo) said this Thursday (22.Dec.2022) that the return of the MDIC (Ministry of Development, Industry and Commerce) in the future government of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) “serves the interests of the country”🇧🇷 said to be “relevant” a folder focused on the sector.

When defending the recreation of the MDIC, the interim president of Fiesp, Rafael Cervone, stated that it was “a priority for a long-term industrial policy, which allows the promotion and recovery of competitiveness in Brazil”🇧🇷

According to him, the new government 🇧🇷highlights the importance it is giving to reindustrialization” in nominating the vice president-elect, Geraldo Alckmin (PSB), 70 years old, for the ministry.

“May public policies be successful in this regard”added Cervone, who is also president of Ciesp (Center of Industries of the State of São Paulo).

Here is the full note:

“The recreation of the Ministry of Development, Industry and Commerce, announced this Thursday, serves the country’s greatest interests, considering that a long-term industrial policy is a priority, which allows the promotion and recovery of competitiveness in Brazil. The sector, among all, has the highest economic multiplier index, promotes innovation, sustainability, technology, generates jobs on a large scale, adds value to the export basket and pays the best wages.

“Fiesp and Ciesp, which defend a modern and effective industrial policy as a decisive factor for the resumption of sustained growth, understand that the recreation of the portfolio is pertinent. They also consider that the new government, by appointing the elected vice-president of the Republic, Geraldo Alckmin, as its head, highlights the importance it is giving to reindustrialization. May public policies in this regard be successful.”

“Raphael Cervone”

“Acting President of the Federation of Industries of the State of São Paulo (Fiesp🇧🇷

“President of the Center of Industries of the State of São Paulo (Ciesp)”