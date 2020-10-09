Sophie Pétronin returned to France on Friday October 9 at midday, welcomed by her family and Emmanuel Macron.

“She was inexhaustible and we had a president who widened his eyes. She wanted to tell him lots of things”Sébastien Chadaud-Pétronin, son of Sophie Pétronin, returned to France after four years of captivity in Mali, testified on franceinfo on Friday October 9. “She blew us away. She literally surprised us, with her health. She came back and she had the strength with her. No anger.”, he added.

According to her son, Sophie Pétronin “tried to find solutions to hold on and put a little lightness in this hell. She succeeded since she came back. She is in good shape, she has all her head. She kept a little mischief in her eyes “.

franceinfo: How has your mother been since she returned to France?

Sébastien Chadaud-Pétronin: She’s doing checkups to make sure everything is okay. But we really think everything is fine. She blew us away. She literally surprised us with her state of health. She came back and she had the strength with her. No anger. She had peace, the right speech. She was in great shape. After 2,000 km in a 4X4 and several aerial flights one after the other and a lot of emotions, she is a little tired, even if my mother is a rock. She’s going to finish her exams and then we’ll have a very intimate moment at the hotel with the family.

There was no speech earlier on the tarmac at Villacoublay, neither from him, nor from Emmanuel Macron, why?

No idea, we are not really used to this kind of situation and we do not know the protocol. What I do know is that there were a lot of emotions coming off the plane and we ended up in a lounge. My mother spoke for a long time with Messrs Macron and Le Drian. We had a president who communicated his joy to us. She was inexhaustible and we had a president who opened his eyes wide. She wanted to tell him lots of things. I already put up with her for 5½ hours on the plane and we couldn’t sleep. After four years of absence she had a lot to tell us. We haven’t finished, she and I, having discussions. I still have lots of questions to ask him and I think we need to spend a lot of time together … I put all my heart. I continued to fight while I was covering my face because deep down I didn’t believe it anymore. I padlocked my emotions.

Do you have a lot of admiration for your mom?

She is incredible. She has been telling us her story for four years. My mother, we put her in any situation, she always finds a solution to see the light and make friends. The conditions were not easy and she has the modesty not to talk about these things. She tried to find solutions to hold on and put some lightness in this hell. She succeeded since she came back. She is in good shape, she has all her head. She kept a little mischief in her eyes.