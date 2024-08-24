The Russian Defense Ministry showed a video of the return of Russian soldiers from Ukrainian captivity

The Russian Defense Ministry has released a video of servicemen returned from Ukrainian captivity. The footage is published by Telegram– Mash channel.

The footage shows men on a bus. Medics are assisting one of them.

Russia and Ukraine have exchanged prisoners of war. Moscow has returned 115 fighters captured in the Kursk region from the territory controlled by Kyiv, and in exchange has handed over the same number of soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).