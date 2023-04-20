The International Olympic Committee was the first entity to recommend the exclusion of Russians and Belarusians after the Russian invasion of Ukraine. However, a year later, with the war still going on, the IOC plans a return of these athletes under a neutral flag, and runs into opposition from athletes, leaders and governments. Is Olympic sport on the verge of a historic collapse of its monolithic unit?

President Thomas Bach’s change of address has brought reactions that bring the IOC closer to the outcome it wants to avoid: division. Ukraine and its allies have launched a furious campaign to prevent the return of athletes from both countries, contrary to what the IOC has recommended, based on a report by the United Nations Special Rapporteur on Racism and Discrimination.

“The athlete has realized that he has the ability to greatly influence his followers, which is why there have been so many pronouncements since the invasion began,” said Jorge Hernán Peláez, a columnist for the newspaper ‘La República’, during a Live interview. America from France 24.

“The IOC is pushing those positions a year before (the Paris 2024 Olympic Games), not only to give time for preparation, but to prevent a flood of (comments on) social media from athletes questioning their decision. In that case, I think the IOC would stop the issue”.

The consequences of this new recommendation, formulated one year and one month after the start of the invasionhave been seen in a more accentuated way in the sport with which Bach won his Olympic gold in Montreal ’76: fencing.

Finland and Sweden canceled Satellite tournaments, while Germany, France and Poland have done the same with World Cups, as their respective governments have demanded conditions for the granting of visas to Russians and Belarusians that the organizers cannot impose. such as statements signed by the athletes rejecting the invasion or demonstrating that they have no military ties.

According to Peláez, complying with these conditions entails a personal risk for the athletes: “There are examples of opponents of Putin who have not ended well or who are in exile outside of Russia. It starts from an assumption: the Russian government is not going to stop its opponents in a friendly way”.

And it is that not even Russia agrees with the conditions of the IOC. The Kremlin, the Ministry of Sport and the Olympic Committee have agreed that it is unacceptable for their athletes to have to participate in events without their flag.

Why is it so difficult to accept the return of the Russians?

The first Olympic champion in Ukraine’s brief republican history, figure skater Oksana Baiul-Farina, last week joined the chorus of her country’s athletes rejecting the return of Russian and Belarusian athletes, a list that includes world and Olympic champions. boxers like Vladimir Klitschko and Oleksandr Usyk, among others.

Even in tennis – which has been cited by Bach as an example of harmonic inclusion, due to the “neutral” participation of figures such as Daniil Medvedev, Andrei Rublev and Aryna Sabalenka – the efforts of Ukrainian players to hinder this acceptance have recently been revealed.

Russia’s Daniil Medvedev serves during his Monte Carlo Masters 1000 quarterfinal match against Denmark’s Holger Rune. Russians and Belarusians have continued to compete as neutrals in professional tennis, April 14, 2023 © AP/Daniel Cole

Yaroslava Mahuchikh, world high jump champion, even called Russian athletes “murderers” when she celebrated their exclusion from the Oregon World Cup: “I don’t want to see murderers on the track, because this war has killed many athletes.”

What is the reason for the anger of a large part of European sport against athletes who do not participate in the political and military decisions of their country? Catalina Melendro, a member of the Colombian Olympic Academy and a professor at the Externado de Colombia University, explains that since the days of the extinct Soviet Union, the military has had a very close participation in the construction of the national sports system, which is expressed through the creation of multi-sports military clubs such as CSKA and Dynamo.

“He soft power Sports has been one of the main means used by the Soviet political leadership during the Cold War and by the Russian government in the post-Soviet era, which has continued to reinforce and increase the financing of sports for political and nationalist purposes,” notes Melendro.

This link between the armed forces and sport has included the military enlistment of athletes, as the academic points out: “The same system makes athletes from these clubs, who are military athletes, receive a salary for their medals and sports podiums, but also for his work in promoting conscription for Russian military service. Obviously there is a structural link between the political, military and sports system in Russia.”

According to Melendro, CSKA reports show that the Russian government paid three trillion rubles (about $36 billion) in salaries for military athletes in 2021. “It is also important to understand that 88% of Russians who won medals at the Beijing Winter Games they were part of CSKA and Dynamo”.

For now, the Ukrainian Olympic Committee has vetoed the participation of its athletes in events that include Russians and Belarusians, which in its opinion would mean being in the competitive field with members of the invading Army, in the event that they collide with competitors who have military ranks.

Boxing: the first crack in the division

The confrontation between political and sports powers has begun to affect one of the most precious assets of Olympic sport: the leadership unit in the governing entities.

Eight countries recently introduced World Boxing, a parallel body to the World Boxing Association (IBA), in response to the decision by this body, led by Russian Umar Kremlev, to allow female fighters from the sanctioned countries to compete with their respective flags in the Women’s World Cup in New Delhi.

Russian boxer Nataliya Sychugova faces Chinese Yang Chengyu in a light welterweight bout in New Delhi. Fighters from Russia and Belarus participated in that event on behalf of their countries, and not under a neutral flag, March 25, 2023 © AP/Manish Swarup

The dissident federations claim that they are acting in defense of boxing’s Olympic permanence, threatened by the fact that Kremlev and the IBA are not recognized by the IOC. In fact, the Paris 2024 Olympic tournament, like Tokyo 2020, will be organized by a task force appointed by the IOC, and not by the IBA.

For Los Angeles 2028, the proposed program does not even include boxing, questioned for the opacity of its economic management and the lack of transparency of its arbitration decisions.

The new body, however, does not increase the legitimacy of boxing’s leadership. The IBA threatens to exclude dissidents, including the biggest Olympic medal winner, the United States, and impose sanctions on their backers.

The IOC has not ruled on the advent of World Boxing, but it was precisely the Olympic entity that imposed the unification of entities and styles as a condition for the admission of karate-Do in Tokyo 2020, a requirement that should not be different for the boxing.

Nor has he given any indication of what his policy will be with regard to the Olympic classification of Russians and Belarusians. His recommendation to readmit them does not currently cover valid events to fight for places in Paris. That, according to the IOC, is an issue that has not yet been addressed and will surely continue to deepen the wounds of the Olympic family.