The return of Rage Against the Machine turned out to be a major disappointment. The American metal band reunited in 2019 for an international tour and possibly also to make new music. But the adventure is already over, says founder and drummer Brad Wilk in a statement. “I'm sorry to those who have been waiting for this to happen.”
