Return of PMMP | Anonymous meme account Pieruperse knew about PMMP’s return before anyone else – What is it about?

PMMP is not the first band to like cryptic advertising campaigns.

A week the biggest cultural news, i.e. the return of PMMP, hit the front page of the Finnish media on Monday at 8:00 AM.

To his singers To Paula Vesala and Mira was created the personified band ended its career ten years ago.

The return gig was already speculated on the Internet over the weekend. Pieruperse, an anonymous meme account that draws silly cartoons on Post-it notes, published a mysterious picture on Instagram on Sunday.

Drawing clearly stands out from the rest of the meme account’s content, as there is no clear joke in it. Many things in the drawing refer to PMMP.

First of all, the drawing shows a daycare center whose children are in the yard, again referring to the PMMP hit Nursery.

Second, a band of swans flies in the sky Swansreferring to paragraph Apparently, the past summer has melted the ice around their feet.

The third, most clearly referring to the stadium gig in the picture is of course the stadium, the wall of which reads “damn yeah“. At one time, the statement was some kind of band slogan and it was, for example, printed on PMMP’s fan products.

The news also covered the matter Evening News.

In the year The Pieruperse meme account, founded in 2016, currently has 182,000 followers on Instagram. The account has previously done commercial collaborations, i.e. advertisements, for example The city of Pori, Oatly and Nelonen Media Live with.

Suomipop, which belongs to the same Sanoma group as Nelonen Media Live, is one of the partners of PMMP’s gig. Helsingin Sanomat is also part of the Sanoma Group.

Suomipop hinted at a comeback gig in a photo published in their Instagram story, with Post it notes glued to a glass wall with the words damn yeah.

There is no mention of commercial cooperation with any entity in Pierupersee’s Sunday publication.

HS Nyt tried to reach the organizer of the concert, Warner Music Live, and the artist of the meme account Pierupersee, but neither of them answered questions about the mysterious Instagram photo.

In addition to the meme account, the return of PMMP has been mentioned in Jodel, for example, where there have been reports of Tiktok videos in which the walls of public buildings were painted damn yeahtexts.

For example, the legendary The Rolling Stones hinted at his new album publication in an extensive marketing campaign.

The band released ads that featured old songs by The Rolling Stones, but did not directly tell about the new album. The Hackney Diamonds album will be released in October.

Mysterious marketing tricks, called “easter eggs” in English, are also practiced Taylor Swift.

The artist said in 2019 In an interview with Entertainment Weekly that he loves easter eggs using communication.

“The most mysterious messages are the best,” the singer said.