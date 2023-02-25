The discussion about the return of the collection of federal taxes on gasoline and alcohol as of March 1st gained one more ingredient: the true impact on the price for the final consumer.

According to calculations by Brazilian Association of Fuel Importers (Abicom)the expected increase at gas stations is R$ 0.6869 per liter for gasoline and R$ 0.2418 per liter for alcohol.

+ Political wing of the government wants the gradual return of taxes on gasoline

Petrobras can offset the increase

A solution to try to curb the increase in prices would be for Petrobras to reduce the price in its refineries. Abicom points out that the state-owned company has been selling gasoline at a price 8% higher than that practiced in international markets.

Acelen, a private company that owns the refinery in Mataripe (BA), recently reduced the price of gasoline by R$ 0.2959 per liter.