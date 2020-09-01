The biggest issue in European football at the moment is the return of fans to the stadiums. RB Leipzig has confirmed wanting to receive 8,500 fans in their own stadium at the start of the season, of course covered by a hygiene concept that has been approved by the DFL and the responsible authorities. From a sporting point of view, however, a different approach would not be fair for the Bundesliga.
Nobody likes soccer games without fans in the stadium. There are still unfamiliar images when all the tiers remain empty in sometimes highly explosive games – you don’t even want to start from the lack of background noise, which you can even hear when a player goes down a flight of stairs in his cleats. The longing for the fans to return is correspondingly great – and who, if not the Bundesliga, it seems, could take this step first?
While in some federal states there is a strict upper limit for spectators at sporting events (in North Rhine-Westphalia, for example, 300), concepts and measures are gradually being developed that should allow the stadiums to be filled piece by piece. RB Leipzig confirmed on Tuesday that they wanted to welcome around 8,500 spectators on the first matchday against Mainz 05 – and they could.
A “location-specific concept” was agreed in cooperation “with the responsible health department of the city of Leipzig”, explained the club. In addition, reference was made to the support from the DFL and the Saxon state government.
First of all: It is correct and also very important that at locations, in cities and federal states that are (in some cases significantly) less exposed to corona infected people, comparatively looser corona rules apply than elsewhere. A good principle: as many restrictions as necessary, as much freedom as possible. This can apply to schools, general sports operations, approved celebrations and so much more. But for the Bundesliga competition, depending on sums of millions and numerous existences, this is not a suitable concept.
If the people of Leipzig – no matter how good, safe and understandable the concept may be – are allowed to play every second game with 8,500 fans behind them, but the competition is not, that is a difference that should not be underestimated. Anyone who has ever visited a stadium on match day knows that. Everyone knows that who is familiar with the general home advantage in high-performance sport – even if it does not depend exclusively on the thousands of supporters, of course.
Leipzig could count on fan support, other clubs not. Away they would have no disadvantage compared to the hosts, after all (at least with most of the competitors) there would be no spectators at all. An atmospheric advantage that, given the infection situation, is understandable, but usually not to be implemented and explained in a sporty way for reasons of fairness.
Of course, it would also be a financial advantage for a club that, in contrast to other competitors, is back on ticket income and the like. Aspects can count. Even if there is only a comparatively small number of stadium visitors, every single ticket buyer is a financial supporter that the other clubs – through no fault of their own – will not yet have. Several million euros are lost per game due to empty ranks, as various club managers have explained. That could be absorbed somewhat, albeit on a small scale.
It doesn’t really matter how you feel about fan return to the stadiums. Regardless of whether it is too early, exactly right, brave or negligent. As much as one may long for the at least halfway familiar atmosphere, one thing is ultimately clear: As soon as a club does not have the privilege of having fans as support and a little financial relief, just like another club, this is an unfair advantage in sporting competition . Unfair, because the Bundesliga clubs concerned are often tied.
However, a solution to such a problem is also a great difficulty. Should all fans be banned from visiting the stadium even though there are permits and concepts? That couldn’t be explained. On the other hand, this also applies to an unequal approach. It is and remains a complicated topic that one would be very reluctant to decide for oneself.
