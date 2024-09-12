Matheus Almeidai Matheus Almeida https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/matheus-almeida/ 12/09/2024 – 13:16

“Daylight saving time is a real possibility, but it is not a fact,” said the Minister of Mines and Energy, Alexandre Silveira, during a conversation with journalists this Thursday, the 12th. “So far, all the data is positive,” he said. The measure began to be evaluated as part of a contingency plan for 2024 and 2025 requested by the minister to the operators of the Brazilian energy system on Monday, the 9th.

The minister highlighted that daylight saving time impacts the entire population, and therefore understands the search for information on the subject. He also pointed out that studies seem to indicate benefits for economic sectors such as bars and restaurants.

“If necessary, have no doubt that we will return to daylight saving time,” he concluded.

Enel’s plan for blackouts in SP

The minister’s speech came after an event in which Enel presented a plan to avoid new blackouts in São Paulo during the summer. Among the measures is the hiring and/or training of 5,000 electricians by 2026.

“After our demand, there was in fact much more adequate planning, but we will only really evaluate it after the summer,” said Silveira. Despite praising the plan presented, the minister stated that the government’s evaluation will only be made after the results, at the end of the summer.

Enel’s development of an improvement plan was, in Silveira’s view, a consequence of the decree signed by President Lula in June with stricter rules for energy distributors. “The contracts were obsolete.”