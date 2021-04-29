D.he city council of Düsseldorf unanimously decided on Thursday afternoon to restitute Franz Marc’s painting “The Foxes” from 1913 to the descendants of the previous owner. With this decision, the city council is following a recommendation published by the Advisory Commission on March 26th in connection with the return of cultural assets confiscated by Nazi persecution, especially those from Jewish property, known for short as the “Limbach Commission” after its first chairman. The important picture has been owned by the city of Düsseldorf since 1962, to which it was donated by department store entrepreneur Helmut Horten, and is kept in the Museum Kunstpalast there.

The Advisory Commission follows the Washington Declaration of 1998, according to the principles of which states have undertaken to make amends for injustice caused by the National Socialists’ stealing of art – even after the legal obligations have expired – with a “just and fair solution”. The Commission’s recommendations are not legally binding.

In the current case, the Advisory Commission decided to recognize the request for restitution made by the heirs of the Jewish entrepreneur Kurt Grawi, who was imprisoned in the Sachsenhausen concentration camp for a few weeks in 1938. In 1939 he emigrated to Chile. Grawi was able to take Marc’s “Foxes” to New York. In 1940 he sold the painting in the United States. The Commission’s recommendation was not given unanimously, but by six against three votes. After its publication it was not without controversy. In the German press it was pointed out several times, including by lawyers, that the sale of the work of art did not take place in Germany, but abroad. According to the previous practice of the Advisory Commission, such a sale outside Germany, i.e. outside the former National Socialist sphere of influence, did not lead to a return recommendation in the sense of the desired fair and just solution.

With its recommendation to give Marc’s “Foxes” to the heirs of Grawi, the Advisory Commission, as a quasi mediatorial authority, decided to deviate from the previous practice. The city of Düsseldorf followed her in this. It is now up to politics to restore certainty about the future function of the body. Just as the Washington Declaration is based on voluntary action, the Advisory Commission can only become active with the consent of both sides: the party seeking a return and the party with whom the artwork in question is at the time of the request. So far, it has mainly affected German museums. You will certainly not be encouraged to this necessary cooperation by the latest decision, which many did not expect.