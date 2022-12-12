Animaniacs, the classic series of Warner Bros. of the nineties, had a comeback in 2020. However, it has now been announced that this comeback has come to an end.

It was reported that Animaniacs will be back on February 17, 2023. However, it returns only to close the installment that premiered in 2020 with a flourish.

It should be noted that the new planning of the series was well received, although with nuances, because it seemed to be aimed at a more adult audience. However, it should be mentioned that the twists of the series, from the beginning, were planned for a general public.

In principle only two seasons were planned, however after the second installment of Animaniacs —which garnered an excellent review—the idea of ​​a third was raised.

The first season premiered on Hulu on November 20, 2020. The second, on February 25, 2021, and Now we are facing the expected final season.

The origin of the Animaniacs

Its creator was Tom Ruegger. They premiered on Fox in 1993.

The catalog of characters Animaniacs It is wide, however, among the most prominent we find the Warner brothers, Yakko, Wakko and Dot, and Pinky and the Brain.

Source: Warner Bros.

Animaniacs had five seasons, after the fifth it was canceled because the television station planned to keep more classic and safe content. It should be noted that this reactivation of Animaniacs featured its original voice cast.

The series stars Jess Harnell, Maurice LaMarche, Tress MacNeille, and Rob Paulsen.

Where can I watch the series?

Animaniacs It is available through the Hulu platform.

