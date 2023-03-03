Mexico.- After the announcement of the next tour of ‘RBD’it was reported that poncho herrera rejected the proposal to return to the famous band from the Televisa soap opera, ‘Rebel‘, where he was the protagonist.

Millions of fans are looking forward to the long-awaited ‘goodbye tour’ that accompanied some generations, and excited to see their favorite artists reunited again after more than a decade apart.

However, many fans of the interpreters of ‘After me’ were disappointed that whoever gave life to Miguel Arango in the soap opera decided decline the offer to participate in the tour.

In fact, Poncho Herrera was very clear when announcing that he has no interest in being part of this project, as he states that he never wanted his career to go to the music industry since he believed that he would be more successful in acting.

The hopes of his fans were dashed after said statement, but Mhoni Vidente created new expectations for the followers of RBD’s music after making an important prediction.

The famous tarot reader revealed that she saw that Poncho Herrera would be joining “the goodbye tour” last minute.

“I see Poncho almost at the last, if joining the RBD tour and that they are going to be completely all, that would be the ideal for the whole group to be, like 20 years ago, that would be ideal.”

Likewise, the fortune teller added that there will be many more sales for concert tickets: “They are going to release even more dates at the ‘Foro Sol’, in Monterrey and in California, they are going to release even more dates, because they have been completely sold out.” .

It should be noted that the prediction of the return of Poncho Herrera to RBD was not the only thing he said, but gave some details about the life of the handsome actor, who currently has an affair with Ana de la Reguera.

“He is going to be a father with his new partner, who is about 11 or 13 years old. This girl who is also an artist who is Ana de la Reguera is very big. Ana de la Reguera brings it here, very pretty,” he said.