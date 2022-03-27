Mazatlán, Sinaloa.- After more than 12 hours of being withdrawn, the letter M of the photographic hostel was placed againafter repairing a landslide that it presented at its base in Mazatlán, Sinaloa.

Before 1:00 p.m. today, the Mazatlan letters were already complete, because during the morning one of them had disappeared.

The absence of the letter M caught the attention of locals and strangerswho did not give credit for what happened with the photographic parador, which is very visited by tourism.

They reinstate letter M of the photographic whereabouts of Mazatlan | Photo: Victor Hugo Olivas

This disappearance went viral in social networks, where users took the opportunity to make all kinds of memes, where they even took charge of making their own lyrics.

It was not until noon today when the Municipal Public Security Secretariat reported that the detached part of the inn had been placed under guard.

Although it was announced that the fault would be repaired until tomorrow, minutes before 1:00 p.m. the letter “M” was placed again on its base to the approval of locals and visitors, who did not miss the opportunity to take the photo of the Memorie.