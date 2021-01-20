A few days ago, a rumor emerged that seemed to intuit the possible arrival of Fall Guys to Xbox Game Pass. This rumor was fueled by a comment from the title’s official Twitter account, in which it responded to a tweet from Xbox UK inviting people to respond to receive a recommendation on which title to play on the service.
However, the game’s own Community Manager cleared up the misunderstanding within a few hours, ensuring that it was simply a way to participate in the recommendation offered by the Xbox account. However, just a few minutes ago the official Xbox Instagram account assured that Fall Guys is coming to Xbox Game Pass soon, but again, it’s been debunked.
Return denies Fall Guys coming to Xbox Game Pass
As we see, after hearing the news, many members of the industry have reported at the time that Fall Guys coming soon to Xbox Game Pass. However, since Return Digital They have been quick before this information, denying that the title developed by Mediatonic Games was going to reach Xbox Game Pass.
Fall Guys on Xbox One seems unlikely according to Forbes, at least in the short term
For now, it seems that Xbox players will have to wait to enjoy one of the phenomena of the past year 2020, as it must be remembered that Fall Guys became one of the multiplayer games of the year, along with Among Us, a title that does coming to Xbox Game Pass soon.
