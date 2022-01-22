Home page politics

From: Patrick Freiwah

divide

Silvio Berlusconi as “Terminator” and President: This sketch will not become reality (symbol image). © Marilla Sicilia/Imago

Silvio Berlusconi buries the dream of Italian President. The controversial ex-head of government announced his about-face at a digital meeting.

Rome – Italy will not see a comeback from Silvio Berlusconi as President. As the former prime minister explained at a virtual summit of centre-right parties, the polarizing 85-year-old is withdrawing from the race for the country’s highest political office.

There is currently no information about the exact reason why Berlusconi gave up his candidacy for the office of Italian President. However, the party leader of Forza Italia was not present at the video switch and only read out his decision.

Silvio Berlusconi no Italian president – search for suitable candidate

Berlusconi – his country’s four-time prime minister – had recently made intensive efforts to win enough voters for the voting that begins on Monday (January 24). Now the ex-head of government, who, in addition to his work as a politician and businessman, has also made a name for himself as a football official and through scandals and criminal proceedings, is demanding a joint proposal for a suitable replacement.

Although the chances of victory didn’t seem good: Even within Italy, the original intention of the controversial Silvio Berlusconi was viewed critically:

Italy: Berlusconi dismisses – who will succeed Mattarella?

The new candidate is sought within the right-wing parties Forza Italia, Lega and Fratelli d’Italia. Lega leader Matteo Salvini said the centre-right now has “the honor and responsibility to make its proposals”.

Most recently, Italy’s current Prime Minister Mario Draghi was the favorite for the election. However, Berlusconi urged the Prime Minister to remain in his current position. Other party leaders are also against changing the former head of the European Central Bank (ECB)*, which could result in early elections.

The current president is 80-year-old Sergio Mattarella, the twelfth sworn president of the southern European country. However, he will give up his official residence in the capital Rome. (PF/dpa) * Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.